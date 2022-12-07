Sandwich inn sold for $6 million

SANDWICH—One of the country's oldest family-owned inns is going corporate.

The Dan'l Webster Inn and Spa was sold Friday to Lexington-based Jamsan Hotel Management — doing business as Holiday Inn Express — for $6.6 million, according to filings with the Barnstable County Registry of Deeds.

Jamsan Hotel Management's portfolio includes Holiday Inn Express in Fall River and Aiden by Best Western in Yarmouth.

The Dan'l Webster Inn was built in 1692 and served as the Patriot headquarters during the Revolutionary War, according to its website. Daniel Webster was elected to the U.S. Senate in 1827 and appointed secretary of state in 1850.

A reproduction of the building was built after a fire destroyed it in 1971, according to newspaper archives. Vincent Catania bought the property in 1980.

The inn features four dining rooms, a pool, and a colonial tavern. The transaction follows the Catania Hospitality Group's planned sale of the Cape Codder Resort and Spa in Barnstable.

Plans for the Dan'l Webster Inn have not been made public. Calls and emails to the Catania family and Jamsan Hotel Management director Hitesh Patel were not immediately returned.

