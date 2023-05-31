© 2023
Local NPR for the Cape, Coast & Islands 90.1 91.1 94.3
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Local News

Labor dispute halts unloading of turbine for Vineyard Wind

CAI | By Jennette Barnes
Published May 31, 2023 at 11:01 AM EDT
Workers board the heavy-lift cargo vessel UHL Felicity in New Bedford on May 25, 2023. Sections of a wind turbine tower are visible on the ship's deck.
Jennette Barnes
/
CAI
Workers board the heavy-lift cargo vessel UHL Felicity in New Bedford on May 25, 2023. Sections of a wind turbine tower are visible on the ship's deck.

A union work stoppage in New Bedford has prevented an offshore wind tower from being fully unloaded from the vessel on which it arrived last week.

The union that represents longshoremen says Vineyard Wind has not hired enough of its members and not given them full-time work.

The dispute is now in its sixth day, and the ship is overdue to leave port.

Some observers blame the situation on a larger struggle between construction trades and longshoremen over who operates cranes and other equipment.

New Bedford members of the longshoremen's union are predominantly Cape Verdean American.

A ship carrying turbine blades is due to arrive soon and could be delayed if the first vessel is still docked.

CAI has requested interviews with Local 1413 of the International Longshoremen’s Association and Vineyard Wind.

Tags
Local News Vineyard WindNew Bedfordlabor unions
Jennette Barnes
Jennette Barnes is a reporter and producer. Named a Master Reporter by the New England Society of News Editors, she brings more than 20 years of news experience to CAI.
See stories by Jennette Barnes