Labor dispute halts unloading of turbine for Vineyard Wind

A union work stoppage in New Bedford has prevented an offshore wind tower from being fully unloaded from the vessel on which it arrived last week.

The union that represents longshoremen says Vineyard Wind has not hired enough of its members and not given them full-time work.

The dispute is now in its sixth day, and the ship is overdue to leave port.

Some observers blame the situation on a larger struggle between construction trades and longshoremen over who operates cranes and other equipment.

New Bedford members of the longshoremen's union are predominantly Cape Verdean American.

A ship carrying turbine blades is due to arrive soon and could be delayed if the first vessel is still docked.

CAI has requested interviews with Local 1413 of the International Longshoremen’s Association and Vineyard Wind.

