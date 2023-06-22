Harwich Police Officer carries torch for Special Olympics World Games opening ceremonies

A member of the Harwich Police Department carried a torch for the Special Olympics World Games opening ceremonies this month.

Harwich Police /

Deputy Chief Kevin Considine traveled to Germany to run the Flame of Hope through its final leg.

He was one of 100 officers from around the world that brought the torch through Berlin and Brandenburg before the games get underway on June 17.

Considine has been a part of the Law Enforcement Torch Run for years, which is the largest grassroots fundraiser for Special Olympics.

He said there's a simple reason why officers get involved with the organization.

“When we’re able to get out in the community and get to these events, and raise funds for these athletes and meet these athletes, give them hi-fives and put medals around their necks.... When they smile and give you those hugs and give you those hi-fives, that’s why we do it," he said.

The 2023 Special Olympics World Games are underway through June 25.

