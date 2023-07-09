Hikes We Like: Main Street walking tours promote pollinators

HYANNIS—Bees, beetles, and butterflies are flourishing on Main Street thanks to some well-placed food spots.

More than 100 potted pollinator plants of all colors—mountain mint and echinacea among them—line the sidewalks as part of the Cape Cod Hydrangea Festival.

Pollinator Pathway Cape Cod is hosting walking tours through the Hyannis Main Street Business Improvement District through July 17. The groups are working to inspire people to support threatened native pollinators such as bees by planting perennials at home.

"The beauty of adding native plants to your landscape is you don't have to have an acre of ground to do it," master gardener Gary Bowden tells Morning Edition host Patrick Flanary.

Potting native trees and shrubs on your deck is an easy way to attract and nourish bees.

"Bees don't travel very far," Bowden says. "They need a continuous pathway of plants to move throughout our community."

Without bees we would go without foods such as avocados and berries, said Bowden, who leads the Pollinator Pathway walks.

The free walks also promote limited mowing and avoiding chemical fertilizers and pesticides. Daily walks begin at 10 a.m. at the library.