Hearing on Park City Wind cable landing at Craigville Beach postponed following complaints

Today’s public hearing on the landing of offshore wind cables in Barnstable for Park City Wind has been postponed until August following complaints that developer Avangrid did not give the community enough notice.

The Barnstable Conservation Commission will open the hearing solely for the purpose of continuing it until Aug. 8 at 6:30 p.m., Conservation Administrator Darcy Karle said.

The Cape Cod Times reported that residents said they did not have enough notice for the hearing following a July 6 email Avangrid sent announcing the date to the Centerville Civic Association.

Park City Wind spokesman Pat Johnson said the company decided to request that the hearing be postponed.

“Certainly, as we've talked to residents, and listening to some of their concerns, and folks having family visiting on the Cape for the holiday, we understood that, and, you know, worked with the commission staff to do a one-month delay so that we can provide additional notice,” he said.

The Conservation Commission hearing will deal with the company’s plan to tunnel electrical cables under the west end of Craigville Beach and the Centerville River, he said. The company owns property at 2 Short Beach Rd., which it plans to use to tunnel under the river.

Johnson said the work at Craigville Beach will be similar to what Vineyard Wind did at Covell’s Beach.