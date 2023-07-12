© 2023
Local News

Nine Cape League alumni selected in first round of Major League Baseball draft

CAI | By Brian Engles
Published July 12, 2023 at 6:01 AM EDT
Courtesy Cape Cod Baseball League
/
A commemorative baseball for the Cape League's centennial season

Nine Cape Cod Baseball League alumni were selected in the first round of Major League Baseball's draft this week.

The numbers are still being finalized but the Cape League expects about 30% of the players chosen in the entire draft have competed in the summer league.

"It just shows the talent coming through the league" said Public Relations Director Michael Lane.

Lane talks about the Cape League's dominant presence in the draft, highlights recent player performances, and what big games are in store for the weekend.

Listen to the full conversation.

Local News Cape League Baseball
Brian Engles
Brian Engles is an author, a Cape Cod local, and a producer for Morning Edition.
