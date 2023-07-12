Nine Cape League alumni selected in first round of Major League Baseball draft

Nine Cape Cod Baseball League alumni were selected in the first round of Major League Baseball's draft this week.

The numbers are still being finalized but the Cape League expects about 30% of the players chosen in the entire draft have competed in the summer league.

"It just shows the talent coming through the league" said Public Relations Director Michael Lane.

Lane talks about the Cape League's dominant presence in the draft, highlights recent player performances, and what big games are in store for the weekend.

Listen to the full conversation.