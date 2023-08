Cape Cod Healthcare held a ribbon cutting ceremony on Thursday, August 17 to mark this summer's opening of the Trachsel Neuroscience Institute in Hyannis.

The center offers neurological care, as well as dementia and Alzheimer’s caregiver services in one centralized location.

Dr. Sean Horrigan, a neurologist and medical director of the institute, spoke with CAI about the new center.

Listen to the conversation.