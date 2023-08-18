Falmouth Road Race ready for 51st running

Every year, an international group of elite and every-day runners compete in the Falmouth Road Race.

It's become a staple of summer running events, with 10,000 people set to take part on Sunday morning for the 51st running.

Executive Director of Falmouth Road Race Inc. Jennifer Edwards gave CAI an update ahead of Road Race weekend.

Listen to the full conversation to hear about special events and the community impact of the race.

The event will be livestreamed on Sunday morning on the Falmouth Road Race website.