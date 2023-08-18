© 2023
Local NPR for the Cape, Coast & Islands 90.1 91.1 94.3
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Local News

Falmouth Road Race ready for 51st running

CAI | By Brian Engles
Published August 18, 2023 at 10:50 AM EDT
The 51st running of the Falmouth Road Race is happening this weekend
Courtesy Falmouth Road Race Inc.
The 51st running of the Falmouth Road Race is happening this weekend

Every year, an international group of elite and every-day runners compete in the Falmouth Road Race.

It's become a staple of summer running events, with 10,000 people set to take part on Sunday morning for the 51st running.

Executive Director of Falmouth Road Race Inc. Jennifer Edwards gave CAI an update ahead of Road Race weekend.

Listen to the full conversation to hear about special events and the community impact of the race.

The event will be livestreamed on Sunday morning on the Falmouth Road Race website.

Tags
Local News Falmouth Road Race
Brian Engles
Brian Engles is an author, a Cape Cod local, and a producer for Morning Edition.
See stories by Brian Engles