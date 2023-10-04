It's Banned Books Week. Cape Cod lawmaker's bill looks to limit book bans in Massachusetts

It's Banned Book Week, an effort to bring a national spotlight to the issue of censorship.

The American Library Association says Massachusetts ranked 5th in the United States for attempted book bans last year.

There were 45 attempts to restrict access to books in the state in 2022. This year's preliminary data can be found here.

A bill filed by Cape and Islands State Senator Julian Cyr is looking to prevent book bans based on personal or political beliefs.

“Look, you can hold whatever beliefs you like. But public libraries and school libraries should be places where people are able to access knowledge, where people are able to read, and learn about the world, learn about society and humanity," Cyr said.

He said the bill will protect free expression.

“If you look at the titles where people are trying to ban books – what are those titles? Many of them relate to LGBTQ topics, or LGBTQ characters or themes, or relate to race as well.”

The bill also strengthens the review process surrounding removals from school libraries and protects librarians from possible retaliation.

Local librarians have resources when faced with removal requests.

Jessica Rudden-Dube is Executive Director of Cotuit Library.

She said having a formal process for reconsidering titles is important and staff should be prepared.

“Having staff understand that these things are happening, and how to deal with them if they’re personally confronted by a patron or someone in the community, what they can say, and how they can direct that energy to possibly a more positive pathway.”

