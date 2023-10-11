Cape Cod Hospital's new tower hits construction milestone

A new facility to help more people access cancer and cardiology care on the Cape is moving into its next phase of construction.

Cape Cod Healthcare’s new tower had its final steel beam put in place at a ceremonial event in Hyannis this week by Cape Cod Hospital.

The $185 million tower will increase the hospital’s chemotherapy and radiation services.

With ongoing maintenance for the bridges affecting travel, Cape Cod Healthcare President and CEO Michael Lauf said the tower will help people from having to go off-Cape for cancer treatment.

“This tower is needed for our community. As it even gets harder to get to Boston, we want to be here to meet the needs of our community.”

Lauf said there’s been a 15% increase in the number of patients who go to Cape Cod Healthcare for all their cancer treatment.

Peter and Pam Barbey of Hyannis Port donated $10 million from the Edwin Barney Charitable Trust for the project.

Barbey said the tower is part of building up downtown Hyannis, and the whole region will feel the social and economic effects.

“That’s the point I think Cape Cod is at. It’s a world-famous summertime community, but it’s a real community, and I think that having a top-quality hospital is essential to that.”

Barbey said his late father would've been proud of the project and that Cape Cod was his favorite place.

"He wanted the family to continue giving back to the community."

The tower is expected to be finished in 2025.

The tree and the flag placed on the last beam seen in the picture above are tradition for construction projects when they're introduced to the public.