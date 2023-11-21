Cape Cod Healthcare apprentice program trains nursing assistants to enter local workforce

Last year, Cape Cod Healthcare launched an apprentice program for people learning how to become certified nursing assistants.

This month, the provider celebrated the first cohort of its Nursing Assistant Apprenticeship Program completing the course.

11 nursing assistants finished the program, along with two phlebotomists.

Apprentices are paid for their training and work for Cape Cod Healthcare when they finish.

Dale Geohagan is a nursing assistant who completed the program. He said it gave him the opportunity to earn money while he learned the skills needed for the job.

“The program provided support and mentorship. That I would say was one of the most helpful things for me,” Geohagan said.

Sandy Bissell is a nurse manager at Cape Cod Hospital. She said the program also helped more experienced providers who served as mentors.

“It has empowered the nursing aides who are acting as mentors. It’s different than just training somebody… It’s a different type of support," Bissell said.

Cape Cod Healthcare partnered with Service Employees International Union (SEIU) and Training and Upgrading Fund (TUF) to cover classwork tuition and expenses.

State officials with the Executive Office of Labor and Workforce Development said the apprentice program is helping to retain jobs in the healthcare field amid a worker shortage.

Hear the full conversation above.

Learn more about the Certified Nursing Assistant Apprenticeship Program here.

