Workshop in Sandwich will help people with internet problems

The Cape Cod Commission and the Town of Sandwich are working together to help people reliably connect to the internet.

An in-person workshop on December 6 aims to help Sandwich residents who are having trouble getting access to the internet, whether it’s because of a financial hurdle or a computer that isn’t working properly. The workshop is open to residents, businesses, and other organizations.

“Telehealth is a big part of many people's lives,” said Steven Tupper of the Cape Cod Commission, adding that people should also be able to access their bank accounts securely online. The workshop is intended to work through problems.

“It’ll be a very interactive format,” Tupper told CAI. “If someone is having an issue where they don’t have reliable internet service, we want to understand what the issues are. If they are having trouble with their devices, we can try to help you right there on the spot or at the very least connect you with a network of people who can help with that.”

At the workshop, officials will also be gathering information that will help them apply for more funding for expanding internet access.

The meeting is part of a larger effort by the Town of Sandwich and the Cape Cod Commission to draft a municipal digital equity plan.

“Digital equity efforts seek to ensure everyone has the same access and opportunities to the information technology needed for full participation in society, democracy, and the economy,” according to a statement on the Commission’s website. “The focus is on bridging the affordability of internet service and devices, building skills to use programs and equipment, increasing trust, and overcoming language or other barriers that keep individuals from fully participating,” it continues.

Bourne held the same workshop earlier in November and other Cape towns are planning to do one, too.

The workshop is Wednesday, December 6th at 5:30 PM at the Center for Active Living on Meetinghouse Road in Sandwich.