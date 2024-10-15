© 2024
Four finalists selected for New Bedford's Herman Melville statue

CAI | By Jennette Barnes
Published October 15, 2024 at 6:01 AM EDT
The Women's Rights Pioneers Monument, by Meredith Bergmann, is in Central Park in New York. Bergmann is one of four sculptors selected as finalists to create a statue of Herman Melville in New Bedford.
Courtesy City of New Bedford
The Virginia Patriots sculpture by Jay Hall Carpenter is in Leesburg, Virginia. Carpenter is one of four sculptors selected as finalists to create a statue of Herman Melville in New Bedford.
Janet Barbosa
This statue of "Lefty" Grove by Susan Luery is in Lonaconing, Maryland. Leury is one of four sculptors selected as finalists to create a statue of Herman Melville in New Bedford.
Courtesy City of New Bedford
This statue of Edgar Allan Poe, by Stefanie Rocknak, is in Boston. Rocknack is one of four sculptors selected as finalists to create a statue of Herman Melville in New Bedford.
Courtesy City of New Bedford

New Bedford has selected four sculptors as finalists to create a statue of famed "Moby-Dick" author Herman Melville.

The public sculpture will be located at the Seamen’s Bethel.

An advisory committee of people from the city’s history, arts, and culture scene selected the finalists from more than 40 artists who expressed an interest.

The finalists are: Meredith Bergmann, Jay Hall Carpenter, Susan Luery, and Stefanie Rocknak.

Some of their previous works include the Women’s Rights Pioneers Monument, in Central Park; the Virginia Patriots sculpture in Leesburg, Virginia; statues of baseball players Babe Ruth and “Lefty” Grove; and the Edgar Allan Poe statue in Boston.

Mayor Jon Mitchell announced the project early this year.

The finalists are due to submit Melville proposals to the advisory committee in the coming weeks.
Jennette Barnes
Jennette Barnes is a reporter and producer. Named a Master Reporter by the New England Society of News Editors, she brings more than 20 years of news experience to CAI.
