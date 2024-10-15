Four finalists selected for New Bedford's Herman Melville statue

New Bedford has selected four sculptors as finalists to create a statue of famed "Moby-Dick" author Herman Melville.

The public sculpture will be located at the Seamen’s Bethel.

An advisory committee of people from the city’s history, arts, and culture scene selected the finalists from more than 40 artists who expressed an interest.

The finalists are: Meredith Bergmann, Jay Hall Carpenter, Susan Luery, and Stefanie Rocknak.

Some of their previous works include the Women’s Rights Pioneers Monument, in Central Park; the Virginia Patriots sculpture in Leesburg, Virginia; statues of baseball players Babe Ruth and “Lefty” Grove; and the Edgar Allan Poe statue in Boston.

Mayor Jon Mitchell announced the project early this year.

The finalists are due to submit Melville proposals to the advisory committee in the coming weeks.

