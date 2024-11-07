Trump gained support, but Cape and Islands went big for Harris

When Donald Trump won the presidential election Tuesday, boosting his Massachusetts numbers over 2020, the Cape and Islands still went strongly for the Democrat, giving Vice President Kamala Harris some of her highest margins of victory in the state.

She won every town on Cape Cod, Martha’s Vineyard, and Nantucket.

With nearly all votes counted as of Thursday morning, her highest result came in Provincetown, where she won 91 percent of the vote, according to a map produced by the Boston Globe using data from the Associated Press.

Martha’s Vineyard delivered high numbers for Harris as well. In Aquinnah, she got 88 percent, matching her showing in famously liberal Cambridge.

West Tisbury and Chilmark also went big for Harris, at more than 80 percent.

On Cape Cod, she fared best on the Outer Cape, with numbers north of 70 percent.

In contrast, much of interior southeastern Massachusetts voted for Trump.

But South Coast communities directly on Buzzards Bay gave Harris a win, with the exception of Westport.

Acushnet, which is part of the South Coast region but not directly on the bay, voted for Trump by the highest margin in Massachusetts, delivering 62 percent of the vote for the former president.