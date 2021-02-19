-
"We ordered three bushels of onions last week. We only got one,” said Shawn McNulty, manager of the Lobster Pot in Provincetown.
The Select Board feels good about getting so much community support to move forward with the work, chair Dave Abramson said.
In January, the median single-family home in Provincetown cost $1.8 million, according to the Association of Realtors, making Provincetown one of the state’s least affordable places to live.
I was walking along Commercial Street with a friend one evening in post-holiday Provincetown, when she suddenly remarked, “God, how empty this place is!”
Fresh concerns about the Omicron variant and the spike in COVID-19 cases affected local school districts Monday as schools reopened after the holiday break. One district saw about a third of students and teachers absent.
Demand for second homes on Cape Cod, driven in part by the pandemic, is driving up real estate prices even higher than they’ve been in the past. In this conclusion to a two-part story, Jennette Barnes explores what some communities are doing — and what they could be doing — to ensure year-round residents can afford to live on Cape Cod.
A new partnership between the Chamber of Commerce and Love Live Local will give out grants to Provincetown businesses
At least one passenger suffered burns when part of the twin-engine Cessna 402 burst into flames after the impact.
A coyote bit a child on the north end of Herring Cove Beach on Wednesday, and officials say a history of people feeding coyotes on the beach is almost certainly to blame.
Provincetown has set up a new registry on its town website, highlighting businesses whose staff are fully vaccinated against COVID-19, or that accept only patrons who are vaccinated.