Right now, summer looks good for Cape Cod National Seashore, despite staffing fears

Things are looking up for summer at the Cape Cod National Seashore after worries over seasonal hiring, but the long-term outlook for National Park Service positions is unclear.

The federal hiring freeze that some feared would translate into fewer lifeguards and other seasonal staff should not significantly reduce summer hiring, according to the nonprofit Friends of the Cape Cod National Seashore.

Summer hiring is about two weeks behind schedule, but the Seashore expects to have some 100 seasonal employees — nearly matching the approximately 110 positions of the recent past, said David Bernstein, president of the Friends.

“I don't think the average person is going to see a big change,” he said. “The changes that happen, if they do happen, will be behind the scenes — things like, you know, will toilets get cleaned on time? And if there's maintenance, will maintenance get done? But … as of now, I think things will be fine.”

Cape Cod National Seashore staff referred all questions about hiring to the National Park Service, as they have done since President Trump took office.

The National Park Service would not answer questions on the status of jobs at the National Seashore.

“Our teams are dedicated to meeting the evolving needs of our visitors, ensuring memorable and meaningful experiences for all,” the agency’s media staff said in an email.

It appears that the three full-time employees laid off by the Trump administration have been reinstated, for now, Bernstein said. But the Provincetown Independent reported that the Trump administration is fighting the court order that reinstated them.

In addition, the Washington, D.C.-based publication The Hill reported in March that the Trump administration had asked National Park Service managers to draft plans to slash 30 percent of their payroll.

The Cape Cod National Seashore has 60 full-time positions, some of which have gone unfilled. Bernstein said his understanding right now is that seven positions are unfilled and frozen.

Despite the turmoil, he said he anticipates that programs run by the Seashore and the evening entertainment sponsored by the Friends will go on as planned.

“If you're a visitor, I think you won't notice much of a difference,” he said. “Whether we have as many visitors, spending as much money, is something I don't know.”

He expects the Seashore may see fewer international visitors due to concerns about crossing the border and the rising cost of travel, he said.

The National Seashore brings $538 million to the Cape Cod economy every year, according to the Friends.

One bright spot for this summer: The new Marconi Beach stairs, funded by the Friends with upwards of $125,000 in donations, are on track to open by Memorial Day.

The previous stairs were destroyed in a storm last September, just four months after construction.