Local advocates react to Keating's confrontation of GOP lawmaker

Local advocates are reacting to Tuesday’s confrontation between Congressman Bill Keating and a Republican who intentionally used the wrong gender language for U.S. Rep. Sarah McBride.

McBride, of Delaware, is the first openly transgender member of Congress.

Paula Degree, a board member at PFLAG Cape Cod who is transgender, said she’s glad Keating spoke out.

“It is so important that we reject this idea that any group of people can decide who is legitimate and who is not, who is entitled to exist and who shouldn't,” she said, adding, “Every marginalized minority is being slammed.”

“Transgender people are just one part of this whole trend,” she said. “And we as citizens have to speak up … for all marginalized people in this country.”

During a House subcommittee hearing on arms control, international security, and assistance to Europe, U.S. Rep. Keith Self of Texas introduced McBride with a misgendered courtesy title as “Mr. McBride.”

She responded by saying, “Thank you, Madam Chair,” to the congressman.

Keating then interjected, asking Self to change the introduction, but he repeated it the same way. He said he was following a practice set by Republicans on the floor of the House.

Keating said it was indecent treatment and refused to participate further in the hearing.

In subsequent remarks on social media, Self referred to an executive order by President Trump.

“It is the policy of the United States to recognize two sexes, male and female,” Self wrote.

McBride wrote on social media that some colleagues’ treatment of her does not diminish her gratitude to represent Delaware in Congress.

You can watch the full exchange here.