© 2025
Local NPR for the Cape, Coast & Islands 90.1 91.1 94.3
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Local advocates react to Keating's confrontation of GOP lawmaker

CAI | By Jennette Barnes
Published March 13, 2025 at 12:06 PM EDT
U.S. Rep. Bill Keating confronts U.S. Rep. Keith Self during a subcommittee hearing after Self misgendered U.S. Rep. Sarah McBride, at right, March, 11, 2025.
Image from congressional video via PBS NewsHour
Rep. Bill Keating confronts Rep. Keith Self, at left, during a congressional subcommittee hearing after Self misgendered Rep. Sarah McBride, at right, March 11, 2025.

Local advocates are reacting to Tuesday’s confrontation between Congressman Bill Keating and a Republican who intentionally used the wrong gender language for U.S. Rep. Sarah McBride.

McBride, of Delaware, is the first openly transgender member of Congress.

Paula Degree, a board member at PFLAG Cape Cod who is transgender, said she’s glad Keating spoke out.

“It is so important that we reject this idea that any group of people can decide who is legitimate and who is not, who is entitled to exist and who shouldn't,” she said, adding, “Every marginalized minority is being slammed.”

“Transgender people are just one part of this whole trend,” she said. “And we as citizens have to speak up … for all marginalized people in this country.”

During a House subcommittee hearing on arms control, international security, and assistance to Europe, U.S. Rep. Keith Self of Texas introduced McBride with a misgendered courtesy title as “Mr. McBride.”

She responded by saying, “Thank you, Madam Chair,” to the congressman.

Keating then interjected, asking Self to change the introduction, but he repeated it the same way. He said he was following a practice set by Republicans on the floor of the House.

Keating said it was indecent treatment and refused to participate further in the hearing.

In subsequent remarks on social media, Self referred to an executive order by President Trump.

“It is the policy of the United States to recognize two sexes, male and female,” Self wrote.

McBride wrote on social media that some colleagues’ treatment of her does not diminish her gratitude to represent Delaware in Congress.

You can watch the full exchange here.
Tags
Local News politicslgbtq
Jennette Barnes
Jennette Barnes is a reporter and producer. Named a Master Reporter by the New England Society of News Editors, she brings more than 20 years of news experience to CAI.
See stories by Jennette Barnes