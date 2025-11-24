Court sides with government regulators over tracking commercial lobster boats

Federally permitted lobster boats are required to carry GPS trackers that transmit location data to fishing industry regulators whenever the boat is in the water.

Last week the first U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals affirmed that rule, after a group of Maine lobstermen sued. They argued the practice was unconstitutional and violated the fourth amendment as unreasonable search and seizure.

The court disagreed, calling the searches "non-discretionary across the industry, minimally intrusive, and sufficiently clear in both timing and scope."

