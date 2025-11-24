© 2025
Court sides with government regulators over tracking commercial lobster boats

CAI | By Amy Kolb Noyes
Published November 24, 2025 at 2:20 PM EST
Courtesy of Michael Roy
A commercial lobster boat, loaded with traps.

Federally permitted lobster boats are required to carry GPS trackers that transmit location data to fishing industry regulators whenever the boat is in the water.

Last week the first U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals affirmed that rule, after a group of Maine lobstermen sued. They argued the practice was unconstitutional and violated the fourth amendment as unreasonable search and seizure.

The court disagreed, calling the searches "non-discretionary across the industry, minimally intrusive, and sufficiently clear in both timing and scope."
Amy Kolb Noyes
