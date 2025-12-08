Conservationists aim to restore wild oyster reefs in Massachusetts estuaries

Wild oyster reefs are functionally extinct in Massachusetts. But efforts are underway to restore the coastal ecosystems, starting with Mashpee’s Hamblin Pond.

The Nature Conservancy is working with local and state officials to reintroduce wild oysters to Massachusetts estuaries. Funding also comes from the U.S. Department of Agriculture Natural Resource Conservation Service.

Dan Goulart is a Coastal Project Manager with The Nature Conservancy in Massachusetts. He said this is the start of a coordinated effort, with projects along the state’s coastline.

“The end goal of this is to sort of achieve 10 to 20% of what Massachusetts once had in oyster habitat and wild fishery,” Goulart said.

The first site project in the statewide effort got underway in Hamblin Pond in November. The base layer of the reef was built with over 130 cubic yards of surf clam shells. Spawning-age oysters will be added in the spring.

“So, it’s quite feasible that this summer, when water temps warm up in late-June, early-July, those oysters could spawn, putting the first larvae onto this reef,” Goulart explained.

He added that, if the project is successful, the reef may be opened to harvesting in a few years after it becomes established.

“Restoring the reefs leads to cleaner water and enhanced structural habitat that supports commercial and recreational fisheries and provides protection for essential coastal landscapes like beaches and saltmarsh,” a press release from The Nature Conservancy states. “Oysters can filter up to 50 gallons of water each day, removing excess nutrients and other pollutants. The reefs also support local economies through partnerships with local aquaculture farmers who supply most of the live oysters used.”