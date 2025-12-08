© 2025
Conservationists aim to restore wild oyster reefs in Massachusetts estuaries

CAI | By Amy Kolb Noyes
Published December 8, 2025 at 5:00 AM EST
People shoveling clam shells into the water from a barge
Mike Gearin of Photo Flight LLC
About 134 cubic yards of surf clam shells were deposited into a half-acre site in Hamblin Pond, in Mashpee, to form the base layer of an oyster reef restoration project.

Wild oyster reefs are functionally extinct in Massachusetts. But efforts are underway to restore the coastal ecosystems, starting with Mashpee’s Hamblin Pond.

The Nature Conservancy is working with local and state officials to reintroduce wild oysters to Massachusetts estuaries. Funding also comes from the U.S. Department of Agriculture Natural Resource Conservation Service.

Dan Goulart is a Coastal Project Manager with The Nature Conservancy in Massachusetts. He said this is the start of a coordinated effort, with projects along the state’s coastline.

“The end goal of this is to sort of achieve 10 to 20% of what Massachusetts once had in oyster habitat and wild fishery,” Goulart said.

The first site project in the statewide effort got underway in Hamblin Pond in November. The base layer of the reef was built with over 130 cubic yards of surf clam shells. Spawning-age oysters will be added in the spring.

“So, it’s quite feasible that this summer, when water temps warm up in late-June, early-July, those oysters could spawn, putting the first larvae onto this reef,” Goulart explained.

He added that, if the project is successful, the reef may be opened to harvesting in a few years after it becomes established.

“Restoring the reefs leads to cleaner water and enhanced structural habitat that supports commercial and recreational fisheries and provides protection for essential coastal landscapes like beaches and saltmarsh,” a press release from The Nature Conservancy states. “Oysters can filter up to 50 gallons of water each day, removing excess nutrients and other pollutants. The reefs also support local economies through partnerships with local aquaculture farmers who supply most of the live oysters used.”
Amy Kolb Noyes
Amy is an award-winning journalist who has worked in print and radio since 1991. In 2019 Amy was awarded a reporting fellowship from the Education Writers Association to report on the challenges facing small, independent colleges. Amy has a B.S. in Broadcast Journalism from Syracuse University and an MFA from Vermont State University.
