Right whale first seen in Ireland is hanging around Boston

CAI | By Amy Kolb Noyes
Published December 3, 2025 at 2:17 PM EST
Unique scarring on the right side of the whale’s head is one of several features that helped researchers in the New England Aquarium’s Anderson Cabot Center for Ocean Life match photos from the Ireland sighting (left) with images captured by the Center for Coastal Studies off Boston (right).
Naomi D’arcy (left) and Center for Coastal Studies, taken under NOAA permit 25740 - 03 (right)
Researchers have identified a new-to-the-area North Atlantic right whale. They say it came three-thousand miles to get here.

During a recent aerial survey, observers with the Center for Coastal Studies spotted an unfamiliar North Atlantic right whale, about 23 nautical miles east of Boston.

Researchers identify members of the critically endangered species by scars and other markings. This whale has a unique scar on the right side of his head. But nothing in the New England Aquarium’s North Atlantic Right Whale Catalog was a match.

It did, however, match photos taken in July 2024 off the coast of Ireland. The Irish Whale and Dolphin Group helped make the I.D.

A few whales have been documented swimming from North America to Europe and back. But this is the first time a right whale first spotted in Europe has been seen here.

The current population estimate for North Atlantic right whales is 384.
Amy Kolb Noyes
Amy is an award-winning journalist who has worked in print and radio since 1991. In 2019 Amy was awarded a reporting fellowship from the Education Writers Association to report on the challenges facing small, independent colleges. Amy has a B.S. in Broadcast Journalism from Syracuse University and an MFA from Vermont State University.
