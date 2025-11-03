© 2025
Annual National Seashore cleanup a success despite federal shutdown  

CAI | By Amy Kolb Noyes
Published November 3, 2025 at 7:29 AM EST
A group of people standing on a beach with a pile of trash
Center for Costal Studies
Members of the Beach Brigade, shown here at Race Point, cleaned marine debris from along the National Seashore in October.

The tenth annual Great Beach Cleanup, along the National Seashore, is in the books. But it wasn’t without its challenges.

Volunteers for the four-day cleanup had to contend with nor’ easter conditions and a lack of help from park employees furloughed during the federal government shutdown. Nonetheless, organizer Laura Ludwig said the cleanup was “fantastic.”

“This shutdown is sort of a frustration on more of an administrative side than a functional, sort of, field work side because we will continue to do the field work, but we won’t have the funding for it,” Ludwig said.

Ludwig runs the Center for Coastal Studies Marine Debris & Plastics Program. She said, due to the federal shutdown, the cleanup didn’t have the benefit of seashore staff to help haul trash off the beach.

“They only have two people going right now, so they couldn’t actually do any of the retrieval for us,” she explained. But, she said, there were rangers on duty who helped make the cleanup a success.

“We communicated constantly and they patrolled the route for us to make sure it was passable,” Ludwig said.

With the 2025 Great Beach Cleanup completed, CCS kicked off a two-year island cleanup project with a slate of partner organizations. That effort is in full swing this week with a four-day cleanup of Marsh Island, in Fairhaven. Marine debris will also be collected on Martha’s Vineyard, Cuttyhunk, and Nomans Land as part of that effort.
Amy Kolb Noyes
Amy is an award-winning journalist who has worked in print and radio since 1991. In 2019 Amy was awarded a reporting fellowship from the Education Writers Association to report on the challenges facing small, independent colleges. Amy has a B.S. in Broadcast Journalism from Syracuse University and an MFA from Vermont State University.
