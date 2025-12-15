North Atlantic right whale news from winter calving grounds

There’s good news and bad news coming out of the North Atlantic right whale calving grounds off the Southeastern U.S.

Two new North Atlantic right whale calves have been spotted in the past week, bringing the tally for the season up to five. They were seen off the coasts of Georgia and North Carolina by an aerial survey team from Clearwater Marine Aquarium Research Institute.

The whale known as Bocce and her new calf were sighted on Wednesday, Dec. 10, off Doboy Sound, Georgia. Bocce is 18 years old and this is her third known calf, according to CMA spokesperson Marsha Strickhouser. Bocce is also the sister of Millipede, another mom this season.

The following day, Thursday, Dec. 11, Squilla and her calf were sighted off Sullivan's Island Lighthouse, South Carolina.

The calving season runs from November through April. North Atlantic right whales are one of the most endangered large whale species in the world, with a population of about 380 and only 72 reproductive females.

Meanwhile, conservationists have been keeping tabs on a three-year-old male named Division off Jekyll Island, Georgia. Division is suffering from a serious fishing gear entanglement, with fishing line wrapping his head and mouth, cutting into his blowhole and embedded in his upper jaw.

“Division’s entanglement is significant and life-threatening,” said Heather Pettis, Senior Scientist at New England Aquarium’s Anderson Cabot Center. “There are multiple indicators that Division has been entangled for some time and that the entanglement has led to a worrisome decline in his overall health. Aggregations of whale lice on the head, body, and tail, a pronounced decline in body condition, and a section of remaining rope that is deeply embedded in the top of the whale’s head leave us very concerned for this whale’s welfare and survival.”

Responders were able to remove some of the fishing gear, but National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration Fisheries biologists categorize the injury as “serious.” Further response efforts will depend on the whale’s condition, weather, and new sightings, according to NOAA.