Small Boats Big Taste: try it for yourself

Cape Cod Commercial Fishermen’s Alliance’s Small Boats Big Taste program was born in response to the COVID-19 pandemic. And it’s grown to benefit people throughout the commonwealth – from Cape Cod’s commercial fishermen to regional fish processors, to families depending on their local food pantry for a healthy meal.

SBBT creates chowders and stew from locally-landed and processed seafood, and provides it to people experiencing food insecurity through Massachusetts food banks and pantries. Now, the chowders and stew are for sale to the general public.

The products include a Haddock Chowder, a Provencal Fish Stew made with skate, and a traditional New England Clam Chowder.

Alliance Senior Policy Analyst Seth Rolbein helped launch the project, which has expanded since the pandemic.

"At this point I believe we’ve already delivered more than two million servings of these chowders and stew to people across Massachusetts," Rolbein said.

Rolbein said the Alliance has been working on new ways to keep the program sustainable and less dependent on grant funding. So it's made the products available on its website and is working with local retailers interested in stocking the products. Pickup for online orders is at the Fisherman’s Alliance office, in Chatham. Shipping isn’t currently an option, but Rolbein said they may be able to work out local deliveries upon request.

Rolbein said the haddock and clam chowders are dairy-based. The Provencal Fish Stew has a tomato-based broth and was made with people with diary and gluten dietary restrictions in mind. The stew features skate, something he said — while celebrated in places like France — is locally an "under loved fish."

Rolbein said, "Our hope has been to begin to develop more of a local appreciation for this great fish which, in some ways, has replaced cod fish or other fin fish as the staple of the Cape Cod fleet."

If you've never had skate, the Cape Cod Commercial Fisherman's Alliance hopes you'll give their fish stew a try.