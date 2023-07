This time on Sittin' In, CAI's John Basile talks with author Richard Vacca about the vibrant jazz scene in Boston in the middle of the 20th century.

Vacca talks about a time when jazz was king in Boston and there was a network of clubs that presented both local and nationally known jazz musicians. He also discusses the Boston-Cape Cod connection for jazz musicians.

Vacca is also at work on a second volume, which will look at jazz in Boston into the 1980s.