© 2024
Local NPR for the Cape, Coast & Islands 90.1 91.1 94.3
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
The Point

Setting the medical record straight

By CAI
Published February 5, 2024 at 11:39 AM EST

On The Point, we bring you the latest episode of The Pulse, from WHYY
Medical records are an important part of health care. They create a history of past issues, test results, and medications. They paint a picture of somebody’s general health. Patients now have more access than ever before to their records, and these changes have come with some growing pains — like receiving test results straight from the lab, before their doctor can review them, or discovering mistakes.

On this episode, we crack open those medical records to get a better sense of how they can help and hinder care. We’ll hear about how physicians struggle to access different parts of the record to create a cohesive picture of a patient’s health. We dig into issues around law enforcement accessing these records, and why they’re so valuable to hackers.
Link to audio here

The Point
Stay Connected
CAI
See stories by CAI