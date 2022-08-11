Unusual local herbs add flavor to summer dishes

You've probably heard of chervil, lemon basil, and lemon verbena. But have you ever cooked with them? This week on the Local Food Report, Elspeth Hay talks with several local growers about these unusual summer herbs — what the plants are like, and what to do with them in the kitchen.

Below are links to several recipes mentioned in the show:

Pan-Fried Bluefish and Potatoes with a Chervil & Cabbage Slaw

Chervil Vinegar

Ideas for cooking with lemon basil

Lemon Verbena Ice Cream

Lemon Verbena Simple Syrup

Lemon Verbena Custard

Orange Pound Cake Scented with Lemon Verbena

This piece first aired in July, 2014.

