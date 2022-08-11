© 2021
In This Place

Unusual local herbs add flavor to summer dishes

CAI | By Elspeth Hay
Published August 11, 2022 at 7:32 AM EDT
You've probably heard of chervil, lemon basil, and lemon verbena. But have you ever cooked with them? This week on the Local Food Report, Elspeth Hay talks with several local growers about these unusual summer herbs — what the plants are like, and what to do with them in the kitchen. 

Below are links to several recipes mentioned in the show:

Pan-Fried Bluefish and Potatoes with a Chervil & Cabbage Slaw

Chervil Vinegar 

Ideas for cooking with lemon basil

Lemon Verbena Ice Cream

Lemon Verbena Simple Syrup

Lemon Verbena Custard

Orange Pound Cake Scented with Lemon Verbena

--

This piece first aired in July, 2014. 

In This Place The Local Food Report
Elspeth Hay
Elspeth lives in Wellfleet and writes a blog about food. Elspeth is constantly exploring the Cape, Islands, and South Coast and all our farmer's markets to find out what's good, what's growing and what to do with it. Her Local Food Report airs Thursdays at 8:30 on Morning Edition and 5:45pm on All Things Considered, as well as Saturday mornings at 9:30.
