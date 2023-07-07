Pound for pound, the Cape's best fighting fish

A fish doesn’t have to be big to be tasty — or fun to catch. We’ve got an often-overlooked suggestion for your next fishing adventure: scup. As a friend of mine likes to say, "pound for pound, they're the Cape's best fighting fish."

The caveat: scup don't weigh that much.

Going for scup is a great fishing activity for someone new to fishing or to do with younger anglers. They're not difficult to catch, and they're plentiful.

Kevin Blinkoff of On The Water joins us to talk about how to fish for scup. And just as important, how to cook them.

And we round up the week's fishing action, with reports of big stripers hitting mackerel in the Canal over the July Fourth holiday.

Give a listen.

