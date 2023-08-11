© 2023
In This Place

Speedy and strong: bonito are back!

CAI | By Steve Junker
Published August 11, 2023 at 11:34 AM EDT
Bonito
S Junker
Bonito

A new chapter in the summer fishing season is starting with the arrival of some of the fastest fish in Cape Cod waters: bonito, and right behind them, false albacore.

Kevin Blinkoff of On The Water joins us talk about bonito.

We often describe these as looking like a small tuna, and they share some characteristics, like that scythe tail and muscular, torpedo shape. Bonito have teeth, which set them apart from false albacore.

Bonito are also considered delicious to eat. False albacore? Better not to ask.

We've got tips on going for bonito and keeping a lookout for albies. And we have a roundup of the week's local fishing action.

Give a listen.

In This Place The Fishing News
Steve Junker
Steve is Managing Editor of News. He came to WCAI in 2007. He also hosts the weekly News Roundup on Friday mornings and produces The Fishing News.
See stories by Steve Junker