Speedy and strong: bonito are back!

A new chapter in the summer fishing season is starting with the arrival of some of the fastest fish in Cape Cod waters: bonito, and right behind them, false albacore.

Kevin Blinkoff of On The Water joins us talk about bonito.

We often describe these as looking like a small tuna, and they share some characteristics, like that scythe tail and muscular, torpedo shape. Bonito have teeth, which set them apart from false albacore.

Bonito are also considered delicious to eat. False albacore? Better not to ask.

We've got tips on going for bonito and keeping a lookout for albies. And we have a roundup of the week's local fishing action.

Give a listen.

