'Birds that Dive Underwater, Fish that Fly Through the Air': Fishing Offshore at The Canyons
Not so very far offshore from Cape Cod, along the edge of the continental shelf, fishermen are catching swordfish and tile fish, mahi-mahi and blue marlin. It happens in an area called The Canyons.
Andy Nabreski of On The Water magazine tells us about a recent trip 100 miles offshore to fish The Canyons. Typically, he says, it's a two-day trip. And at night? "The stars are incredibly bright," he says.
And how often, each season, does Nabreski get out to the Canyons?
"Never enough!" he says with a laugh.
Give it a listen.
This week's Fishing News is a rebroadcast from 2021.