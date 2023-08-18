© 2023
In This Place

'Birds that Dive Underwater, Fish that Fly Through the Air': Fishing Offshore at The Canyons

CAI | By Steve Junker
Published August 18, 2023 at 6:38 AM EDT
(c)Michael Stano / CreativeCommons
/
bit.ly/3iKiWkV

Not so very far offshore from Cape Cod, along the edge of the continental shelf, fishermen are catching swordfish and tile fish, mahi-mahi and blue marlin. It happens in an area called The Canyons.

Andy Nabreski of On The Water magazine tells us about a recent trip 100 miles offshore to fish The Canyons. Typically, he says, it's a two-day trip. And at night? "The stars are incredibly bright," he says.

And how often, each season, does Nabreski get out to the Canyons?

"Never enough!" he says with a laugh.

Give it a listen.

This week's Fishing News is a rebroadcast from 2021.

In This Place The Fishing News
Steve Junker
Steve is Managing Editor of News. He came to WCAI in 2007. He also hosts the weekly News Roundup on Friday mornings and produces The Fishing News.
See stories by Steve Junker