'Birds that Dive Underwater, Fish that Fly Through the Air': Fishing Offshore at The Canyons

Not so very far offshore from Cape Cod, along the edge of the continental shelf, fishermen are catching swordfish and tile fish, mahi-mahi and blue marlin. It happens in an area called The Canyons.

Andy Nabreski of On The Water magazine tells us about a recent trip 100 miles offshore to fish The Canyons. Typically, he says, it's a two-day trip. And at night? "The stars are incredibly bright," he says.

And how often, each season, does Nabreski get out to the Canyons?

"Never enough!" he says with a laugh.

Give it a listen.

This week's Fishing News is a rebroadcast from 2021.

