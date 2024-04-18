Making bagels in the dawn kitchen

There aren’t many things that will get me out of bed at 5:30 in the morning. But bagels—or really just the prospect of learning how to make them from Ellery Althaus of Wellfleet’s Bagel Hound—is one. Recently, I stood in his shop while the windows were still dark, staring a pile of dough.

“The day before, we will mix a dough of essentially flour, water, yeast, a couple of special ingredients,” Althaus said. “We’ll let it rest overnight.”

And then, normally, someone comes in at one in the morning to start shaping it! But thankfully we’re here late just to do a small batch.

“This is a very casual bagel baking time,” Althaus said. “Six o’clock is too late to make bagels really.”

All right. Well, let’s do it anyways.

Our first job was to break the dough into pieces.

“We weigh them into portions of about four and a half to five ounces,” Althaus explained.

“And that's ideal bagel size?” I ask.

“You know, there’s controversy about what the perfect size is. People will tell you that the New York Bagel has gotten heavier by at least an ounce. They are like everything else in America, getting bigger as they go.”

Elspeth Hay

Ellery likes a bagel that fits in the palm of his hand as he rolls the dough. He makes each piece into a ball, pokes his thumb through the center, and then sets them aside to rise a little more. Then, it’s time to boil the bagels.

It’s such an unusual step for a baked good.

“It is,” Althaus said. “And it’s what really makes a bagel a bagel.”

The science of this is kind of tricky, but basically boiling the bagels makes the starch on the outside of the dough gel and form a barrier, creating something like crust before they ever even go into the oven. And the bagels also get some flavor from this step, depending on what you boil them in.

“It’s one of the differentiations of different bagel shops, is what they boil their bagels in,” Althaus said. “Some use baking soda, some use salt, some use sugar, some use barley malt syrup that New York bagels are famous for, and that gives them that sweetness. If you get a Montreal-style bagel, they’re usually boiled in honey. We use molasses.”

I always thought boiling bagels was key to why they’re so chewy, but Ellery says this has to do with the dough itself.

“What gives it the chewiness really is the high gluten flour,” Althaus said. “It is the opposite of a low-gluten item. Some places use high gluten flour and then add pure gluten to it. We have a sign on the window that says, ‘warning high gluten zone,’ because there’s no part of this operation that isn’t gluten intensive.”

Elspeth Hay Ellery Althaus at Wellfleet’s Bagel Hound

Each high gluten bagel gets about a minute in boiling water, and then, as they come out…

“So now, now I’ll drench these bagels, which is basically a matter of taking the wet bagel and throwing them into a pile of seeds,” Althaus said as he demonstrated.

We’re making everything bagels—the best—which means they’re coated in the usual mix of poppyseeds, sesame seeds, caraway, little onion and garlic bits and also in Ellery’s kitchen, pepitas, or pumpkin seeds.

“Some places, in order to try to get their seeds to stick more, which is the bagel-makers’ hill to die on, they will use egg wash. But we always wanted to keep them vegan—and I didn’t find that it made any difference in keeping the seeds on. So now, now these are going into the oven for about 15 minutes at about 500 degrees.”

Even though we were done with the dough and the boiling, the waiting was the hardest part. The kitchen filled with the amazing yeasty smell of dough baking and the nutty scent of seeds toasting until finally the bagels came out of the oven golden brown chewy and still hot—just as the sun came up.

