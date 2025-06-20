All about the blues

This week on the Fishing News, CAI’s John Basile talks with Jimmy Fee, editor of On The Water magazine about bluefish.

We learn that local fishermen are in the midst of an abundant season for bluefish, and that the species that inhabits our waters winters offshore and a little south of us.

Many local fishermen will tell you they have a love-hate relationship with blues. The fish can destroy lines with their sharp teeth, and they tend to mix in with stripers.

And, Jimmy Fee will answer the question “Are bluefish good to eat?”

With the fishing season in full swing, striped bass continue to be plentiful in Buzzards Bay and Cape Cod Bay. Fluke fishing is strong off Nantucket Shoals and other areas.

It’s all in this week’s fishing news on CAI.

