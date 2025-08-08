© 2025
Local NPR for the Cape, Coast & Islands 90.1 91.1 94.3
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

The Fishing News: Striped bass at night 

CAI | By John Basile
Published August 8, 2025 at 12:07 PM EDT

This week on the Fishing News, CAI's John Basile talks with Kevin Blinkoff, editor of On The Water magazine, about fishing for striped bass at night. Learn where the stripers are after dark, what gear you will need, and the safety concerns associated with fishing in the dark.

Beyond the actual fishing, night fishing is a chance to get a new perspective on places you may think you know.

Kevin will also let us in on the buzz around bonito this week, and where the tuna are.

Audio of the Fishing News will be posted at a later time.

Tags
In This Place The Fishing News
John Basile
John Basile is the local host of Morning Edition.
See stories by John Basile