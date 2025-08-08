The Fishing News: Striped bass at night 

This week on the Fishing News, CAI's John Basile talks with Kevin Blinkoff, editor of On The Water magazine, about fishing for striped bass at night. Learn where the stripers are after dark, what gear you will need, and the safety concerns associated with fishing in the dark.

Beyond the actual fishing, night fishing is a chance to get a new perspective on places you may think you know.

Kevin will also let us in on the buzz around bonito this week, and where the tuna are.

Audio of the Fishing News will be posted at a later time.

