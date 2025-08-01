The Fishing News: Bluefin Tuna

This week on the Fishing News, CAI's John Basile talks with Kevin Blinkoff, editor of On The Water magazine about fishing for bluefin tuna.

Bluefins are not always the large fish we might imagine them to be. Many of the species are smaller and catchable by local anglers. Areas south of Cape Cod and Martha's Vineyard are popular for those seeking bluefins.

And, we're in the height of the summer fishing season locally. Blinkoff will discuss what's biting and where to find them.

—

Audio will be posted at a later time.

