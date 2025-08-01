© 2025
The Fishing News: Bluefin Tuna

CAI | By John Basile
Published August 1, 2025 at 10:33 AM EDT
Bluefin can range from smaller fish, like this, to 1000 lbs or more.
Bluefin can range from smaller fish, like this, to 1000 lbs or more.

This week on the Fishing News, CAI's John Basile talks with Kevin Blinkoff, editor of On The Water magazine about fishing for bluefin tuna.

Bluefins are not always the large fish we might imagine them to be. Many of the species are smaller and catchable by local anglers. Areas south of Cape Cod and Martha's Vineyard are popular for those seeking bluefins.

And, we're in the height of the summer fishing season locally. Blinkoff will discuss what's biting and where to find them.

Audio will be posted at a later time.

John Basile
John Basile is the local host of Morning Edition.
See stories by John Basile