Making fishing fun for beginners

CAI | By John Basile
Published July 25, 2025 at 11:45 AM EDT
Kids excited about a catch in Woods Hole.
Liz Lerner
Kids excited about a catch in Woods Hole.

This week on the Fishing News, CAI's John Basile talks with Kevin Blinkoff, editor of On The Water magazine, about fishing from piers and docks. They discuss how this can be a great way to learn about fishing for both kids and adults, when is the best time for this kind of fishing, what equipment you'll need and what you can expect to catch when fishing from a pier or dock.

The Fishing News also includes an update on what anglers can expect this week as they get out on the water.
John Basile
John Basile is the local host of Morning Edition.
