This week on the Fishing News, CAI's John Basile talks with Matt Haeffner, deputy editor of On The Water magazine about fluke also known as summer flounder.

Many anglers go after fluke from shore, and Matt has some advice on how and where to find success.

He also has the latest on where anglers are finding not only fluke, but bluefish.

It's all in this week's Fishing News from CAI.