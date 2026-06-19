Fishing News: Striped bass season renews controversy

This week on the fishing news, CAI's John Basile talks with Kevin Blinckoff of On The Water magazine about the opening of the commercial striped bass season and what it means for both commercial and recreational anglers.

The regulations around striped bass remain controversial as efforts continue to balance protection of the species while allowing striped bass to be caught for both commercial and recreational purposes.

We'll also hear where to find stripers this week. There are plenty of them around, in certain "hot spots" and potentially in most of our local waters.

