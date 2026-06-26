Fishing News: What's Biting This Week

This week on the Fishing News, CAI's John Basile talks with Kevin Blinkoff of On The Water magazine about the unusual catch of the week......a roughtail stingray caught from shore in Mashpee.

It's one of the larger stingray species, weighing up to several hundred pounds and rarely seen in local waters.

It's an example of the diversity of species that can be found in waters around Cape Cod, the Southcoast and the islands as temperatures rise in the summer months.

They will also discuss what anglers are likely to encounter in local waters this week.

It's all on CAI's fishing news.

