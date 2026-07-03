It's all about the bluefin

This week on the Fishing News, CAI's John Basile talks with Kevin Blinkoff, editor of On The Water magazine about the return of bluefin tuna to local waters.

Giant bluefins which weigh from 300 pounds to over 1,000 pounds—have arrived on their summer feeding grounds on Stellwagen Bank and in Cape Cod Bay. They are mainly targets of commercial fishermen.

There are also plenty of smaller bluefins in the 30 to 60 pound range, usually sought by recreational anglers.

They will also discuss the emerging science around the tuna fishery and the possibility that the quota for recreational fishermen could me met early this year as it was last year.

It's all on CAI's Fishing News.

