Fishing News: Striped bass seek cooler waters

This week on the Fishing News, CAI's John Basile talks with Kevin Blinkoff of On The Water magazine about changes in the places anglers are looking for striped bass, which are still plentiful in local waters. The Monomoy Rips are a good place to find striped bass in mid-July.

They also discuss where to find bluefin tuna. It turns out they are plentiful in all sizes on Stellwagen Bank, east of Chatham and south of Block Island and Martha's Vineyard.

It's all on CAI's Fishing News.

