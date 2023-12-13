State gives OK for offshore wind cables at Craigville Beach

A state board has approved the landing of electrical cables for offshore wind at Craigville Beach in Barnstable.

After a hearing that lasted more than five hours, the Energy Facilities Siting Board voted unanimously on Monday to allow underground cables for a wind farm called Park City Wind.

Commonwealth Magazine reported on the vote.

Some local residents have raised objections to the locating of cables in residential and recreational areas. In addition to tunneling under Craigville Beach, the project would bury cables under the Centerville River on property it owns at 2 Short Beach Rd.

For the moment, though, the Avangrid-owned wind farm has no contract to sell electricity.

In October, Avangrid canceled its contract to sell power to Connecticut, citing inflation and higher interest rates.

Earlier this year, Avangrid agreed to pay $48 million to terminate its Massachusetts contracts for Commonwealth Wind for the same reasons.

A project under different ownership, Vineyard Wind, has already landed cables at Covell's Beach.

Both landing sites are in Barnstable.

