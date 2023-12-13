© 2023
Local NPR for the Cape, Coast & Islands 90.1 91.1 94.3
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

State gives OK for offshore wind cables at Craigville Beach

CAI | By Jennette Barnes
Published December 13, 2023 at 5:36 AM EST
Avangrid's Commonwealth Wind and Park City Wind locations are southwest of Vineyard Wind 1.
Avangrid
Avangrid's Commonwealth Wind and Park City Wind locations are southwest of Vineyard Wind 1.

A state board has approved the landing of electrical cables for offshore wind at Craigville Beach in Barnstable.

After a hearing that lasted more than five hours, the Energy Facilities Siting Board voted unanimously on Monday to allow underground cables for a wind farm called Park City Wind.

Commonwealth Magazine reported on the vote.

Some local residents have raised objections to the locating of cables in residential and recreational areas. In addition to tunneling under Craigville Beach, the project would bury cables under the Centerville River on property it owns at 2 Short Beach Rd.

For the moment, though, the Avangrid-owned wind farm has no contract to sell electricity.

In October, Avangrid canceled its contract to sell power to Connecticut, citing inflation and higher interest rates.

Earlier this year, Avangrid agreed to pay $48 million to terminate its Massachusetts contracts for Commonwealth Wind for the same reasons.

A project under different ownership, Vineyard Wind, has already landed cables at Covell's Beach.

Both landing sites are in Barnstable.
Tags
Local News Park City Windoffshore windCommonwealth Wind
Jennette Barnes
Jennette Barnes is a reporter and producer. Named a Master Reporter by the New England Society of News Editors, she brings more than 20 years of news experience to CAI.
See stories by Jennette Barnes