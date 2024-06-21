Outer Cape offshore wind moving forward; new federal report to inform future development

The federal government has issued a draft report that evaluates the environmental effects of pre-construction activities for offshore wind off the Outer Cape.

It says the effect on marine mammals, including critically endangered North Atlantic right whales, would be negligible to moderate.

“Most impacts on the affected resource would be avoided with implementation of mitigation,” the report says.

But without prevention measures, the combined effect of wind activity and existing risks to right whales, such as vessel strikes and entanglements in fishing gear, could be “major,” according to the report by the Bureau of Ocean Energy Management.

In addition to marine mammals, it examines potential consequences for air and water quality, fish, commercial fishing, sea turtles, and other factors.

The report examines an area of about 2 million acres in the Gulf of Maine, starting about 20 nautical miles off the Outer Cape. Within that area, federal regulators have proposed leasing eight areas, totaling nearly 1 million acres, to offshore wind developers.

Ryan Curley, a member of the Wellfleet Selectboard, said federal officials have not done enough to inform the public about the plans.

“The one thing that we really needed, and should have happened a while ago, is basically an effort to engage with the public out here,” he said.

The Bureau of Ocean Energy Management has held numerous meetings, both in person and online. But the closest informational open house held in person was in Danvers, half an hour north of Boston.

Curley said he invited a federal wind official to speak at a recent meeting of the Cape and Islands Municipal Leaders Association.

He said he’s not sure if he supports wind turbines off the Outer Cape.

“A lot of it depends,” he said. “How is the power coming onto shore? What is the exact foundation type that's used?”

The report says leasing could start late this year. Once developers have leases, any wind projects they propose will still require federal approval.