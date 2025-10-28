18 North Atlantic right whales receive new names

There are around 380 North Atlantic right whales in existence. Scientists identify them by catalog numbers. But some of them also have names. This week, the New England Aquarium revealed eighteen new whale names.

Caroline Genther is an assistant stranding coordinator with Whale and Dolphin Conservation, in Plymouth. One of her favorite new whale names is Athena.

“I really, really like the name Athena and the message that that holds,” said Genther. “It just shows the courage of her, but also of the species and the strength of the species to persevere through all of these constant battles.”

Athena is a 2-year-old female. She’s named for the Greek Goddess of War, due to her entanglement scars.

The names reflect easily recognizable features or facts about the individual whales. “Lasagna” is the new name for a 20-year-old male with wavy fluke blades, reminiscent of lasagna noodles. “Camel” is the moniker for a bumpy 31-year-old female with a spine deformity.

“It allows researchers to quicky identify these whales, based on their callosities or scars or any other identifying characteristics that they might be able to quickly see in the field,” Genther explained.

Organizations that work with the North Atlantic right whale population get to put forward names for specific whales. The names are then chosen through a ranked choice voting system. Genther said the process of nominating and voting on whale names helps get people more interested in the whales and their conservation.

“It allows us to be a little more connected to these animals that we’re working to protect,” she said.

Together, the New England Aquarium and Whale and Dolphin Conservation compiled yearbook-style bios for each of the newly named whales, with photos as well as real and imagined fun facts.