North Atlantic right whales are on the move and arriving in numbers

Over a quarter of the entire North Atlantic right whale population has been spotted in Southern New England waters in recent weeks.

Observers have documented over 115 individual whales during aerial surveys in February and March. More than 70 were seen at once, presumably feeding, around Nantucket Shoals. And two mothers who gave birth this winter have been spotted with their calves in Cape Cod Bay.

The whales are making their way north from their winter calving grounds off the southeastern U.S.

According to the New England Aquarium, among the calving females to arrive recently is a 34-year-old named Calvin.

"Calvin illustrates the resiliency of this critically endangered species," the Aquarium wrote in a press release. "She was orphaned as an 8-month-old calf, has endured eight entanglements in fishing gear, and has given birth to four calves of her own."

So far, researchers have observed a total of 22 calves born this season. According to NOAA, that’s the most in the past 15 years. However, there’s already been two known right whale deaths in 2026 – including one suffering from fishing gear entanglements.

With fewer than 400 North Atlantic right whales remaining, each individual is important for the survival of the species.

The recent sightings have triggered a voluntary Slow Zone, which urges mariners to slow down to 10 knots or less to prevent collisions with whales. Alongside entanglement in fishing gear, vessel strikes are one of the leading causes of injuries and deaths for this species.