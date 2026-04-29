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Amid fanfare, R/V Atlantis returns to Woods Hole

CAI | By Amy Kolb Noyes
Published April 29, 2026 at 11:22 AM EDT
A large research vessel docking
Amy Kolb Noyes
The R/V Atlantis returned to Woods Hole on Tuesday after a nearly four-year deployment.

After a nearly four-year deployment, the R/V Atlantis returned to Woods Hole on Tuesday.

Atlantis crop.mp4

Dozens of onlookers, a trumpet player, a bubble machine, a pizza oven, and a small cannon were out on the Woods Hole Oceanographic Institution dock, in Woods Hole, Tuesday afternoon to welcome home the Research Vessel Atlantis.

A man on a balcony plays a trumpet behind a "Welcome Home" banner as people stand around on a cement dock
Amy Kolb Noyes
Dozens of people, including a trumpet player, welcomed the crew of the Atlantis back to Woods Hole.

Between research missions and scheduled maintenance, the ship has been away for nearly four years.

Three people aboard a ship look out over the rail
Amy Kolb Noyes
People aboard the Atlantis wait to disembark.

WHOI Vice President for Marine Facilities and Operations Rob Munier said the Atlantis will be in Woods Hole through mid-June.

A man sets off a small cannon as a ship approaches the dock
Amy Kolb Noyes
Retired WHOI Captain AD Colburn sets off a small cannon to welcome Atlantis back to Woods Hole.

“The first project is going to be getting the Alvin submersible back aboard, because that’s been undergoing an overhaul," Munier said. "And the first mission is to test the Alvin."

The submersible Alvin undergoes routine maintenance
Amy Kolb Noyes
The submersible Alvin is undergoing routine maintenance in Woods Hole. It will be loaded back aboard the Atlantis for testing in the Caribbean this summer.

That mission will take place in the Caribbean this summer.
Tags
Local News scienceenvironmentocean scienceWoods Hole Oceanographic Insititution
Amy Kolb Noyes
Amy is an award-winning journalist who has worked in print and radio since 1991. In 2019 Amy was awarded a reporting fellowship from the Education Writers Association to report on the challenges facing small, independent colleges. Amy has a B.S. in Broadcast Journalism from Syracuse University and an MFA from Vermont State University.
See stories by Amy Kolb Noyes