Amid fanfare, R/V Atlantis returns to Woods Hole

Watch Atlantis crop.mp4

Dozens of onlookers, a trumpet player, a bubble machine, a pizza oven, and a small cannon were out on the Woods Hole Oceanographic Institution dock, in Woods Hole, Tuesday afternoon to welcome home the Research Vessel Atlantis.

Amy Kolb Noyes Dozens of people, including a trumpet player, welcomed the crew of the Atlantis back to Woods Hole.

Between research missions and scheduled maintenance, the ship has been away for nearly four years.

Amy Kolb Noyes People aboard the Atlantis wait to disembark.

WHOI Vice President for Marine Facilities and Operations Rob Munier said the Atlantis will be in Woods Hole through mid-June.

Amy Kolb Noyes Retired WHOI Captain AD Colburn sets off a small cannon to welcome Atlantis back to Woods Hole.

“The first project is going to be getting the Alvin submersible back aboard, because that’s been undergoing an overhaul," Munier said. "And the first mission is to test the Alvin."

Amy Kolb Noyes The submersible Alvin is undergoing routine maintenance in Woods Hole. It will be loaded back aboard the Atlantis for testing in the Caribbean this summer.

That mission will take place in the Caribbean this summer.