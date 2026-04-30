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North Atlantic right whale calving season 'hopeful'

CAI | By Amy Kolb Noyes
Published April 30, 2026 at 2:13 PM EDT
A mother and calf North Atlantic right whale swimming
Center for Coastal Studies under NOAA Permit 25740-03
The North Atlantic right whale known as Mantis and her 2026 calf have been spotted in Cape Cod Bay this spring.

North Atlantic right whale researchers are reporting positive results from the recent calving season.

The New England Aquarium puts this season’s count of new calves at 23 – the highest number of births since 2009.

Calving occurs off the southeastern U.S. before whales migrate north for the summer. At least 18 mother-calf pairs have been spotted off Massachusetts so far this spring.

Aquarium researchers report positive trends in the age of whales birthing their first calf and the intervals between calves. Those trends can reflect the overall health of calving-age females, as well as contributing to population growth.

Aquarium Scientific Program Officer Amy Warren called the news “hopeful” but noted the calves face many obstacles in their journey to adulthood.

There are an estimated 380 North Atlantic right whales left and their annual migration up and down the east coast leaves them vulnerable to vessel strikes and fishing gear entanglements.
Tags
Local News environmentocean scienceNorth Atlantic Right Whalescience
Amy Kolb Noyes
Amy is an award-winning journalist who has worked in print and radio since 1991. In 2019 Amy was awarded a reporting fellowship from the Education Writers Association to report on the challenges facing small, independent colleges. Amy has a B.S. in Broadcast Journalism from Syracuse University and an MFA from Vermont State University.
See stories by Amy Kolb Noyes