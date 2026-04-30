North Atlantic right whale calving season 'hopeful'

The New England Aquarium puts this season’s count of new calves at 23 – the highest number of births since 2009.

Calving occurs off the southeastern U.S. before whales migrate north for the summer. At least 18 mother-calf pairs have been spotted off Massachusetts so far this spring.

Aquarium researchers report positive trends in the age of whales birthing their first calf and the intervals between calves. Those trends can reflect the overall health of calving-age females, as well as contributing to population growth.

Aquarium Scientific Program Officer Amy Warren called the news “hopeful” but noted the calves face many obstacles in their journey to adulthood.

There are an estimated 380 North Atlantic right whales left and their annual migration up and down the east coast leaves them vulnerable to vessel strikes and fishing gear entanglements.