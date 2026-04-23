Free ways to observe North Atlantic Right Whale Day in Mass.

With fewer than 400 individuals remaining, the North Atlantic right whale is a critically endangered species. It’s also the Commonwealth’s official marine mammal and events will be held in Provincetown and Boston to celebrate North Atlantic Right Whale Day.

The Center for Coastal Studies is hosting a family artmaking event in Provincetown. Drop in between 10:30 a.m. and 1:30 p.m. for your chance to make sun prints, fish prints, and marine plastic pollution art. Art supplies and lunch will be provided.

At 5 p.m. CCS will host a conservation panel discussion titled Right Whales: Perspectives on Stewardship. Leah Crowe, Science and Monitoring Lead – Protected Species with the Massachusetts Division of Marine Fisheries, will moderate. Panelists include CCS Scientist Emeritus Dr. Charles “Stormy” Mayo, CCS Right Whale Ecology Program researcher Annie Bartlett, Research Fish Biologist Brigid McKenna of NOAA’s Northeast Fisheries Science Center, and fisherman Mike Lane.

A slate of free activities will also take place in Boston, outside the New England Aquarium, starting at 10 a.m.

Or, you could head to your favorite Cape Cod Bay beach and look for some of the mother-calf pairs that have been spotted feeding there in recent weeks.