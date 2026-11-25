It's not easy to get around the Cape without a car, which leaves older adults who can no longer drive in a tough spot.

Lauren Hakimi of the Provincetown Independent took a look at this issue and how it impacts Outer Cape seniors.

CAI's Gilda Geist spoke to Lauren to learn more.

Gilda Geist What options exist for older folks on the Outer Cape who need to get around without a car?

Lauren Hakimi Each town on the Outer Cape has a council on aging (COA), and each council on aging has transportation programs for seniors. There is also a group called Helping Our Women, which helps women with medical rides. And there's also a group called Nauset Neighbors, which provides rides in all sorts of situations. There's also the CCRTA [Cape Cod Regional Transit Authority], and there are some other scattered programs too, so this is not a comprehensive list.

GG How do these options fall short of what seniors who no longer drive need in order to be part of their communities and lead relatively normal lives?

LH So, one problem with the COAs is that they won't give you a ride on weekends or evenings, and Nauset Neighbors usually doesn't do that either, which is challenging because while it's understandable that their drivers need work-life balance, seniors' travel needs don't always fall within the neat prescriptions of when the COA is available. And another challenge is that they emphasize medical rides, and it makes sense that that would be the priority because those are important, but people need to travel for social reasons too. I interviewed Wellfleet resident Suzy Eppley, who doesn't drive because of vision loss, and she told me about a time when she wanted to go listen to jazz, but she couldn't get a ride. And she used kind of stark language that I was sad to hear: she said that she felt like a loser. She has friends who are in hospice. She said she just wants to visit them and bring them donuts, but it's so hard just to get to their house. The other limitation is that even in situations where a ride does meet the qualifications for the COA or Nauset Neighbors, it doesn't necessarily mean that somebody is available to give you a ride. And Truro Community Services Director Damion Clements told me that sometimes the demand outweighs the capacity for COAs on the Outer Cape.

GG There's this really difficult trade-off here for older adults. On the one hand, they want to be able to keep their autonomy by being able to get places on their own. But on the other, having drivers on the road who may have declining vision, hearing, cognition, et cetera, puts a lot of people in danger. So, the people you spoke to for this story—how did they view this set of not-so-great options?

LH Well, I think you framed the challenge well between safety and independence and autonomy. I actually interviewed a 99-year-old man in Truro who said he was still driving as of just a few months ago until he got into an accident shortly after his 99th birthday. I think it's hard for you and I as young people to understand what that decision might be like because it is so important to your quality of life to be able to travel. I interviewed Eastham Police Chief Adam Bohannon, who said that he and his officers sometimes have to have difficult conversations with families. Often those conversations only take place after something bad has happened, like an accident. And he and the Wellfleet police chief both told me that they've occasionally had to petition the state Registry of Motor Vehicles to suspend a person's license because they have violated motor vehicle laws.

GG What is the outlook here? Are there people working to help remedy this issue of not enough transportation options for those who don't drive?

LH Yes. The CCRTA's SmartDART program recently expanded on the Outer Cape. So it used to be that, let's say you were in Wellfleet, you could get a kind of ride-hail app, almost like an Uber, but it would only take you within Wellfleet. And now, they've expanded that program so that anyone in the three outermost Cape towns—Provincetown, Truro, and Wellfleet—can get a ride to anywhere else in those three towns, and it only costs $3. And the other thing is, I interviewed Reverend Christopher Vazquez at the First Congregational Parish of Truro, and he is working on starting a new program called Truro Cares, which is going to be similar to Nauset Neighbors. It's going to provide rides and also help older people with chores and errands, and it's filling that gap I told you about where there's a lot of services for medical rides but not as much for social rides.

Read Lauren's full story in the Provincetown Independent.