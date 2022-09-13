© 2021
SepticSmart Week

This week is national SepticSmart Week! If you live on Cape Cod and own a septic system, you have an important role to play in protecting our precious water resources.

For more information about Septic Smart Week, go here.

The Barnstable Test Center has additional local information.
