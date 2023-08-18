© 2023
The Point

News Roundup: Officials prioritize replacing Sagamore Bridge, and a first look at Vineyard Wind's progress

By Eve Zuckoff
Published August 18, 2023 at 12:18 PM EDT
Eve Zuckoff

This is our weekly local news round-up, where we discuss the week’s top stories with reporters and editors from around the region.

To begin: Governor Maura Healey says she’ll focus on finding funding to replace the Sagamore Bridge ahead of the Bourne Bridge. COVID cases are ticking up locally. And downtown New Bedford could soon lose a beloved arts center.

On the program we hear from CAI’s Jennette Barnes, Elsa Partan, Patrick Flanary, Ryan Bray, Brian Engles, and Katie Lannan.

Sam Houghton of the Martha's Vineyard Times, Josh Balling of the Nantucket Inquirer and Mirror, and Ed Miller of the Provincetown Independent contribute, as well.

Eve Zuckoff
Eve Zuckoff covers the environment and human impacts of climate change for CAI.
