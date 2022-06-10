© 2021
In This Place

Rod tips are bending: saltwater season starts with good numbers of stripers and bluefish

CAI | By Steve Junker
Published June 10, 2022 at 11:55 AM EDT
Fishing from a boat
S Junker
/

We start another season of The Fishing News with good news: keeper-size striped bass are being found around region, with many anglers reporting the best spring in recent memory.

The big question each year as the saltwater fishing begins always seems to be: 'What’s up with the stripers?' Kevin Blinkoff of On The Water magazine joins us to talk about the health of the species and the recently approved striped bass Amendment, which sets out a framework for rebuilding the species.

We've also got a roundup of this week's local action, including reports of big bass being landed.

Give a listen.

In This Place The Fishing News
Steve Junker
Steve is Managing Editor of News. He came to WCAI in 2007. He also hosts the weekly News Roundup on Friday mornings and produces The Fishing News.
See stories by Steve Junker